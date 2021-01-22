Advertisement

One Mardi Gras tradition can still deliciously be enjoyed during the pandemic

If you call The Bagel Maker 48 hours in advance, they will be happy to make you a king cake.
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bagel Maker in Downtown Panama City is whipping up a tasty tradition to celebrate Mardi Gras, in a COVID-19 safe way.

“Everyone can eat cake,” said The Bagel Maker owner Jim Hayden.

No matter the occasion, Hayden says if you call 48 hours in advance, they can supply you with a king cake!

“Although Mardi Gras in St. Andrews has been postponed, it hasn’t been cancelled it’s been postponed,” said Hayden. “We have the recipe. We’re a small batch bakery, we can make these year-round.”

This cake is a tradition for Mardi Gras festivities.

“It is synonymous with New Orleans. It is synonymous with Mardi Gras, the origins go back to Mardi Gras,” said Hayden. “It’s actually Carnival in general, which is the celebration in January and February.”

The decadent dessert can be filled with different fillings like cinnamon or cream cheese, and then decorated with green, gold, and purple sprinkles, which have their own special meanings.

“Green is faith, gold is power, and purple is justice,” said Hayden.

If you are lucky enough to get the tiny baby that is hidden in each dessert, it is said you will have faith, power, and justice for the next year.

St. Andrews Mardi Gras celebrations have been postponed to May 21-23. Panama City Beach celebrations have been cancelled altogether.

