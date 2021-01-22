Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park to reopen

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For those of you who enjoy country cooking, an iconic restaurant is reopening in Pier Park.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is coming back to Panama City Beach under a new franchise. The restaurant closed in mid-March of last year when COVID-19 forced closures of restaurants across the country.

Now that Governor Ron DeSantis has loosened restrictions, the new operators are ready to reopen with the same menu and some of the same staff.

The reopening is scheduled for Monday, March 8th... pass the biscuits, please!

