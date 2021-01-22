Suspect arrested after string of burglaries and thefts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say they arrested a man in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area, and four more people they believe helped him do it.

Police say investigators were following leads into a burglary of an electrical contractor in Panama City. Police say several guns, a television, and a work van were stolen.

Investigators identified Jason Stephen Cruff, 39, as a suspect.

They say while looking for Cruff and the stolen property, detectives served several search warrants throughout the Panama City and Bay County area. They say they found additional crimes Cruff was suspected of committing.

Police say more victims came forward, including a report of a burglary to an occupied residence at Andrew Place Apartments. Cruff was identified as a suspect for burglary and theft. They say as they collected more evidence, they obtained 19 arrest warrants for Cruff.

Detectives say they continued to find stolen property, and found several co-defendants who helped Cruff.

Thursday morning, police say they were told by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office a stolen vehicle was found at Sun Harbor Condominiums. Police say they responded to the area and Cruff was identified as the suspect in that theft as well.

He was found nearby and arrested.

Investigators say Cruff stole the flatbed truck found at the condominium complex from a local contractor. Investigators say they believe he used the truck to commit other crimes, including the burglary and theft of an ATM in Panama City Beach.

Cruff is charged with burglary, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm, grand theft, theft, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, and aggravated assault.

Also arrested were Scott Hill, 50; Melissa Shephard, 50; April Toole, 40; and Naiym Muhammad, 28.

Hill is charged with principle to burglary of a structure, grand theft of a firearm, and theft.

Shephard is charged with dealing in stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and grand theft of a firearm.

Toole is charged with dealing in stolen property.

Muhammad is charged with dealing in stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and grand theft of a firearm.

If you have more information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

