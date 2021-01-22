Suspect wanted in burglary of Marianna pharmacy

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Marianna police, someone broke into Paramore’s Pharmacy early Friday morning and stole an unknown amount of prescription medication.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a window at the pharmacy busted out.

Law enforcement is following up on possible leads, but need the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

They ask anyone with information to contact Marianna Police at (850) 526-3125 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.