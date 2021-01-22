Advertisement

Suspect wanted in burglary of Marianna pharmacy

According to Marianna police, someone broke into Paramore’s Pharmacy early Friday morning and stole an unknown amount of prescription medication.(MARIANNA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Marianna police, someone broke into Paramore’s Pharmacy early Friday morning and stole an unknown amount of prescription medication.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a window at the pharmacy busted out.

Law enforcement is following up on possible leads, but need the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

They ask anyone with information to contact Marianna Police at (850) 526-3125 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

