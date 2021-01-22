The Commodores look ahead and adjust for the season to start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast Men’s Basketball team is back on the practice floor set to play its season opener this weekend. Late last week, because of COVID issues, the team had to go into a bit of a quarantine situation, and the original opener set for last night was pushed back.

Tuesday and Thursday, coaches Gaffney and Jackson got back to practice with 8 players, and, though, Saturday’s scheduled game at St. Pete is being postponed, because of issues at St. Pete, the game Sunday at Pasco Hernando is a go for now. Even practicing with 8 players, Coach Gaffney feels like his team is set for the season to begin.

“Great accomplishment, in fact these last two practices I think have been great practices,” said Coach Gaffney. “You’re breaking lots of stuff down, a lot of half court offense, a lot of half court defense. We still got up and down today, not a five on five, of course. But we still got a lot of work done. So we’re excited. I like these kind of practices. People say you can’t get do anything with five six or seven, you can a lot done with five six or seven.”

As for the Lady Commodores, they’re looking ahead to their season opener which is set for Saturday at one, on the home floor against Jacksonville.

That will also be the first time the team takes the court with Cayla Petree as the head coach. She came on board during the first couple of months of the pandemic, so that just adds to the enthusiasm for this team to get started.

“We’re pumped, you can tell their energy is good,” said Coach Petree. “We just came out of pre-practice meeting talking about what we’re gonna do today. So today we’re doing all those little game day things that you just have to go over, before you actually play. And you can just tell they have a different vibe about them. We’re excited, and it’s been so long, everybody just wants to play.”

In that vein, Gulf Coast seeing it’s two games after Saturday postponed because of COVID issues at Florida Southwestern and Hillsborough. Coach Petree is working to find other games to fill in to the schedule before conference play begins.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.