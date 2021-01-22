The Powder Room aims to please

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

When you first hear the name The Powder Room, guns aren’t usually what comes to mind. But that’s what you’ll find when you visit a very popular new building in Panama City Beach.

“The project’s been in concept for several years now. It’s just come to fruition in the last two years,” said The Powder Room Operations Manager James Kramer.

Firearms have been a part of the American way since our country began. Our founding fathers even wrote it into the Constitution under the Second Amendment. It was ratified in 1791, 8 years after the Revolutionary War. Now, more than 200 years later locals have a new place to exercise their right to bear arms. It’s called The Powder Room.

“The Powder Room comes by it honestly,” said Kramer. “The St. Joe and company supplied powder to the Revolutionary War so we came by the name pretty honestly.”

The new indoor shooting range and training center opened on the west end of Panama City Beach at the end of December and every day since then there has been a steady flow of customers.

“It’s been absolutely insane,” said Kramer. “Gun sales are through the roof, ammunition the same, and even the range itself has been highly popular.”

Leading Kramer to believe opening the range was not a shot in the dark.

“There’s just a need for more indoor places to train,” said Kramer. “There’s over five-million Americans that have just bought firearms, purchased new guns and they don’t have a place to train, or don’t have the skills necessary to operate those firearms. So I think we just bridged that gap.”

And it looks like they hit the mark.

“We have a 14 lane facility. Nine of those are pistol out to 15 yards. We do have 5 rifle lanes also out to 25 yards,” said Kramer.

For new gun owners who don’t yet speak the language...

“You can shoot everything up to a .308 caliber so it’s 7.62x39, 556, .223, .22, 9mm...all that,” said Kramer.

No worries if you don’t know a rifle from a shotgun or a revolver from a pistol. At the Powder Room, they cover your six. That’s cool talk for they’ve got your back.

“We train everything from a first-time gun owner to a very high-level operator. We have classes, we have the indoor simulator which is a state of the art TI outdoor simulator. It has over 600 scenarios for Law Enforcement and civilian folks.”

You might think the majority of customers are men...think again.

“The majority of our range folks...I’d say if I had to put a split to it it’s a 60 - 40 women to men,” said Kramer.

Kramer advises first-time firearm shoppers to not make a hasty decision.

“We have a try before you buy philosophy. We will eventually have about 100 firearms to rent prior to your purchase. Right now we’re currently at about 20.”

Kramer said they’re aiming to expand their services.

“Our philosophy here at The Powder Room is crawl, walk, run. Right now we’re in our crawl stages,” said Kramer. “We are looking at several different things such as date night, for like a husband and wife team, maybe some type of league.”

But for now, their target is to provide a place where gun owners can learn to use and respect a tool that when used properly can protect and defend.

The Powder Room does offer three types of memberships. Silver for one person, gold for a couple and platinum is more like a family membership. They do offer military and first responder memberships as well.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday they’re open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those hours may fluctuate depending on the season.

You can check them out at www.powderroompcb.com or on Facebook at The Powder Room shooting range.

