Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cool front will sag south across our area tonight into Friday increasing the rain chances over the panhandle. Rain chances will increase first near the I-10 corridor overnight before pushing toward the coast Friday morning. Temps tonight will stay in the low 60s. Rain chances tonight will be near 80% inland & 50% at the coast. Highs will stay in the 60s Friday as some slightly cooler air begins to filter into the panhandle. The rain chances will taper off as we push into the weekend, but the clouds will linger. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps Saturday w/warmer temps and highs near 70 Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

