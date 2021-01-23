Bay County Health Department: what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

Who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently only authorized for

· Long term care facility residents and staff

· Persons 65 years of age and older

· Health Care personnel with direct patient contact, though hospitals may vaccinate persons who they deem vulnerable to COVID-19.

· You can receive the vaccine in any county; you are not limited to your home county.

Do I need to be a resident of Florida to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees issued a Public Health Advisory on January 21 prioritizing vaccines for residents of the State of Florida or individuals in Florida for the purpose of providing health care services involving direct contact with patients.

To prove residency an adult resident must provide a copy of his or her valid Florida driver license or a copy of a valid Florida identification card.

Seasonal residents may provide a copy of two of the following to show proof of residential address:

A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement.

One proof of residential address from the season resident’s parent, step-parent or legal guardian or other person with whom the seasonal resident resides and a statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days before registration.

A utility bill, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old.



Seasonal resident means any person who temporarily resides in this state for a period of at least 31 consecutive days in each calendar year, maintains a temporary residence in this state, returns to the state or jurisdiction of his or her residence at least one time during each calendar year, and is registered to vote or pays income tax in another state or jurisdiction.

I am over 65. Where/How/When can I sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

To learn when additional appointments open at DOH-Bay text bayhealth to 888777 or visit bit.ly/bayhealth. You may also visit BayCOVIDVaccines.Eventbrite.com.

We do not have the ability to accept email appointment request at this time.

Publix is offering vaccines at all five Bay County locations. To learn more and register, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.

The State of Florida has set-up a vaccine locator page at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/.

Please remember that there are tens of thousands of people in Bay County alone trying to register at this time for a limited number of vaccines. This is a historic mass vaccination effort. It is going to take some time to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Your patience and understanding are essential and appreciated.

How do I make an appointment on Eventbrite?

Eventbrite offers some instructions on making COVID-19 vaccination appointments here.

What do I need to do before my appointment?

Those making an appointment are encouraged to review the consent information and consult with their healthcare provider before receiving the vaccine. If possible, please print and complete the consent form and bring it to the vaccination appointment. Anyone who has allergic reactions that require an epi pen should bring it to the appointment. Please remember the CDC does not recommend receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if you have received any other vaccine in the past 14 days.

Moderna Consent Form: Moderna Consent - English

Moderna Consent Form (Español): Moderna Consent - Español

What time should I arrive for my appointment?

For appointments at DOH-Bay (597 W 11th ST, Panama City) you should arrive at the time on your ticket or the time provided to you on the phone. Please do not arrive any more than 15 minutes before your scheduled time.

For appointments at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center (500 Callaway Parkway, Callaway), please arrive at any time during the 1 hour window of your appointment. For example, if you book for 11 a.m. you can come anytime between 11 a.m. and Noon. Again, please do not arrive any more than 15 minutes before your scheduled time.

We do not have the ability to change your appointment time at this time.

How will I receive my second dose?

Persons who received their first doses provided by DOH-Bay prior to January 19 will be contacted within five days of the due date on their card provided at their first appointment. If you are not contacted by your due date, please call (850) 872-4455. If you received your first dose on or after January 19, your second dose appointment will be provided to you at the time of your first dose.

I am a health care provider (Dental Office, General Practitioner, etc.) not affiliated with a hospital. Where/How/When can I sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

DOH-Bay is also working to provide vaccines to frontline healthcare workers who are not affiliated with a hospital. Please complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Survey if you are not receiving the vaccine from a parent company or hospital. You will want to coordinate appropriately within your practice to ensure there is only one reply per organization.

Where can I find more information on COVID-19 vaccines?

For a PDF of vaccine information in Bay County, click here.

For more information visit FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov or Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.

Where can I be tested for COVID-19?

COVID-19 testing at DOH-Bay is currently suspended to prioritize vaccination efforts. Please see the information below for testing from our partners at Bay County.

Panama City Beach Sports Park, 50 Chip Seal Parkway, Panama City Beach Lynn Haven Sports Park site, at 2201 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment for a test, visit bayhealthcovid19.com.

Bay County Testing Appointment Instructions: Testing Appointment Instructions

Other community partners and private practitioners are also providing COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 Testing General- COVID-19 Testing Info