Federal courthouse no longer plans to occupy Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse

Plans that were years in the making are no more.

“We received a letter from GSA; basically they’re wanting out of the contract, not putting the federal courthouse in the Juvenile Justice Courthouse that we had offered them,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

On January 14, the General Services Administration wrote to county officials terminating its lease at the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse. This comes after a previous letter last April from Chief District Judge Mark Walker.

In the letter, Walker said the modifications to the courthouse are “ill-suited for its intended purpose and unsafe.”

Bay County officials disagree.

“We had the air quality test done, testing twice to prove there are no issues with that building. We would never put anyone in a building that had mold or any issues that would cause a health concern for any of our people or theirs,” Carroll said.

Nonetheless, the federal courthouse is out.

With the federal courthouse out of the picture, we’re left with another question: what do we do with this building now?

Carroll said juvenile justice proceedings will return to their original building.

As for the future for the U.S. Federal District Court for the Northern District of Florida; no one knows.

“We’re trying to find out too what those next steps are and if it’s not that facility what do we do at this point?” Bay County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carol Roberts said.

Officials said they want the federal courthouse to stay.

“We have the facilities as far as the jail. We’re prepared to have them here and we need to have them here,” Carroll said.

“When it comes to the existence of the federal courthouse, they simply have said they do not desire to go in the Juvenile Justice Courthouse, they have not said that they do not wish to be in Panama City,” Roberts said.

As for the millions of dollars already put into these renovations, Carroll said they need to work with GSA to get that money back since they did break their contract.

The Juvenile Justice Center is expected to be done in late 2021.

