Advertisement

Florida sees eighth straight month of job growth

By Jake Stofan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida has experienced eight straight months of job growth according to the report released Friday from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

The report shows positive signs in the Florida economy with jobs increasing and unemployment rates dropping.

Florida’s unemployment rate for December was 6.1 percent.

It’s down two tenths of a percent from November, but even as the unemployment rate improves, there are still pockets of sky high unemployment in tourism heavy counties.

Osceola, Miami-Dade and Orange Counties all have unemployment rates over seven percent.

“And so just the nature of their industry makeup has led to an elevated unemployment rate,” said  Adrienne Johnston, Bureau Chief of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research at DEO.

But Chief Economist for the Florida Chamber of Commerce Dr. Jerry Parrish has high hopes for a faster than anticipated recovery of the state’s tourism industry.

“I will guarantee you that as soon as people get vaccinated and feel comfortable again, we’re going to see a big return of visitors from other states and other countries,” said Parrish.

And Johnston said overall, the numbers are trending in the right direction.

“Seeing labor force actually increasing while our unemployment rate is going down,” said Johnston.

While the numbers are trending in the right direction, the state still has a ways to go to get to its pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.

But as the Chamber points out, four of the state’s major industries, manufacturing, construction, finance and education and health services have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“So other than leisure and hospitality, which has obviously taken a big hit, I think Florida is doing really well,” said Parrish.

Florida’s new unemployment rate represents 614,000 people out of a job and actively looking for a new one.

DEO’s report also identified at least 64,000 people who stopped looking for work all together and therefore not counted in the unemployment rate.

The Florida Chamber attributes the positive economic trend in Florida to the state’s decision to reopen schools and businesses.

Florida hovers half a point lower than the national unemployment rate of 6.7 percent.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six...
Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police
Four Walton County residents were arrested for alleged illegal deer harvesting. (Pictured from...
Alleged illegal deer harvesting, four charged in Walton County
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Ervin says after they searched the home, they found 28 pounds of Marijuana, more than $13,000...
Six arrested In Panama City after biggest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years
All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

Latest News

We look at state unemployment rates and how they're fluctuating.
Unemployment Rates
Local groups are giving COVID-19 kits to those in need.
COVID-19 Kits
Pier Park Businesses
Pier Park Businesses
Kits include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and more things people need to help slow the spread...
Local organizations get COVID-19 kits to minorities in Bay County