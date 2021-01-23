Advertisement

Local organizations get COVID-19 kits to minorities in Bay County

Kits include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and more things people need to help slow the spread...
Kits include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and more things people need to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 has impacted minority communities at a higher rate.

Locally, organizations are helping bridge the gap by delivering COVID kits to people who have been infected.

“Inside the kit here you have a log to chart your symptoms, you also have an oximeter, a thermometer, extra gloves, hand sanitizer, and face masks,” said Tony Bostick, Vice President, Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber.

Bostick said it’s important they get these kits out to people, especially the elderly, to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We have a lot of seniors that are not technologically advanced enough to be on Facebook or Twitter to be able to follow these things, some of them don’t have children or family members to take care of them, so these organizations have partnered together to help build resilience not just at this time, but anytime something should happen in the community,” said Bostik.

He adds that he’s seen dozens of family members and close friends contract the coronavirus.

“When it comes home, it becomes personal. It was always important to me, but to see the devastation that it has brought on my family has just really made me want to go at this all the more,” Bostick said.

You can get a COVID-19 kit by contacting the LEAD Coalition, LGBTQ Center of Bay County, Doorways of Northwest Florida, Rebuild Bay County, Florida Department of Health, United Way, Pancare, or the Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber.

