One dead after single-vehicle crash in Walton County

The driver suffered fatal injuries after hitting a tree.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Walton County early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a Buick was going south on County Road 183, approaching Sue Lane, when the car drove off the road into a tree. They say the crash occurred at 3:45 a.m.

Officials say the driver, 39, of Defuniak, died from her injuries.

