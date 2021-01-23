One dead after single-vehicle crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Walton County early Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a Buick was going south on County Road 183, approaching Sue Lane, when the car drove off the road into a tree. They say the crash occurred at 3:45 a.m.

Officials say the driver, 39, of Defuniak, died from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.