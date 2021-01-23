Advertisement

Telephone scam in Jackson County poses as an attorney

Officials say the suspect has the victim’s personal information which makes the call seem...
Officials say the suspect has the victim’s personal information which makes the call seem authentic.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A telephone scam is going around Jackson County asking victims to send money.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say the scammer identifies himself as an attorney by the name of Dennis Mitchell. They say the subject tells the victims a family member, usually a grandson, has been involved in a traffic accident involving an open container and has been arrested in New York.

Officials say the suspect has the victim’s personal information which makes the call seem authentic. They then ask for bond money which is around $8,000 to $9,000.

According to the press release, “If the victim advises that they don’t have that much money the suspect will begin to negotiate a lower monetary amount. The suspect then requests the victims to Fed Ex cash or wire the money to him.”

Sheriff’s officials advise people to not send any money to the caller or give out any personal information. They say to ask what facility your family member is in and then to call and check the facility to verify. They also say to reach out to the identified family member yourself.

If you receive a call like this, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850)482-9648 and make an information report.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francesca's is one of the stores falling victim to slow traffic and is closing their doors.
Pier Park store workers speak out on how business is going amid COVID-19
The Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Panama City Beach is reopening.
Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park to reopen
On Thursday, 43-year-old William Arthur Briggs was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the...
Man who killed Panama City woman sentenced to prison
According to a new report from Rent.com, two Bay County cities have been named some of the...
Rent.com reports Lynn Haven, Panama City some of the cheapest cities to live in Florida
Four Walton County residents were arrested for alleged illegal deer harvesting. (Pictured from...
Alleged illegal deer harvesting, four charged in Walton County

Latest News

The driver suffered fatal injuries after hitting a tree.
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Walton County
Bay County health officials answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bay County Health Department: what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
We look at state unemployment rates and how they're fluctuating.
Unemployment Rates
Local groups are giving COVID-19 kits to those in need.
COVID-19 Kits