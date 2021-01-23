Telephone scam in Jackson County poses as an attorney

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A telephone scam is going around Jackson County asking victims to send money.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say the scammer identifies himself as an attorney by the name of Dennis Mitchell. They say the subject tells the victims a family member, usually a grandson, has been involved in a traffic accident involving an open container and has been arrested in New York.

Officials say the suspect has the victim’s personal information which makes the call seem authentic. They then ask for bond money which is around $8,000 to $9,000.

According to the press release, “If the victim advises that they don’t have that much money the suspect will begin to negotiate a lower monetary amount. The suspect then requests the victims to Fed Ex cash or wire the money to him.”

Sheriff’s officials advise people to not send any money to the caller or give out any personal information. They say to ask what facility your family member is in and then to call and check the facility to verify. They also say to reach out to the identified family member yourself.

If you receive a call like this, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850)482-9648 and make an information report.

