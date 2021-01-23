Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a cloudy, but relatively mild weekend here in the panhandle. We could see some sunshine near I-10 on Saturday with the clouds hanging tough near the coast. Highs will reach the mid 60s Saturday. Lows Sunday AM will be in the 50s before warming into the upper 60s. The clouds will remain on Sunday as well.

As we head into the work week ahead highs will reach the 70s and rain chances will increase from 20% Monday to 60% Wednesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.