Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Clouds will last through the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a cloudy, but relatively mild weekend here in the panhandle. We could see some sunshine near I-10 on Saturday with the clouds hanging tough near the coast. Highs will reach the mid 60s Saturday. Lows Sunday AM will be in the 50s before warming into the upper 60s. The clouds will remain on Sunday as well.

As we head into the work week ahead highs will reach the 70s and rain chances will increase from 20% Monday to 60% Wednesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police say they’ve made one of the largest marijuana busts in nearly 20 years. Six...
Largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years for Panama City Police
Four Walton County residents were arrested for alleged illegal deer harvesting. (Pictured from...
Alleged illegal deer harvesting, four charged in Walton County
With a new legislative session gaveling in next month, some Texas lawmakers see an opportunity...
Medical Marijuana prescription puts woman’s professional license at risk
Ervin says after they searched the home, they found 28 pounds of Marijuana, more than $13,000...
Six arrested In Panama City after biggest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years
All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

Latest News

Clouds linger this weekend, but temperatures will be mild.
Weekend Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast
Wet weather returns to the panhandle tonight into Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Wet weather returns to the panhandle tonight into Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast