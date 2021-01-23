Advertisement

ZooWorld officials are looking forward to another year of growth

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hyenas had recently been introduced to ZooWorld in December, and now with a new year, ZooWorld officials are planning for even more new additions.

Along with the new hyena exhibit, on Thursday, ZooWorld opened its brand-new gift shop. It had been operating out of a tent for a year now, so officials are thrilled to be in a fresh space.

ZooWorld officials aren’t slowing down anytime soon with the upgrades. In the new year, there are plans to open two new exhibits.

Officials also hope to bring at least two new species to the zoo and add to some of their current flocks.

“We’ve just been getting our flamingos used to the area,” ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said. “Now we’re going to introduce a whole new group of flamingos. Sixteen new flamingos coming in. The idea behind that is we’d really like to have baby flamingos. So, the more flamingos we have, the more chance of baby flamingos we have.”

Hogan says increasing the flock size will increase the smell at the flamingo exhibit but it will be worth it.

