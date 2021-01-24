Bay hosts the second annual George Mulligan Memorial Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -17 teams from all over the Panhandle coming to Bay High for the second annual George Mulligan Memorial Wrestling Tournament. The event started yesterday afternoon and finished out tonight! a great showcase of these wrestlers from all over the area. In the end, fort walton beach took home the first place trophy, with gulf breeze in second and mosley coming in third. This being a dual tournament, Mosley took home more hardware than third place.

They were named Bay County champions and one of their own, Nick Hejke was named most outstanding wrestler and won first place in the 145 weight class along with Fort Walton Beach’s, Cedric Fairrow, who also came in first in the 220 weight class.

Bay’s wrestling coach, and coordinator of the tournament, Mark Deaton, says he’s happy these athletes got the chance to hit the mat.

“They wouldn’t have anywhere else to wrestle if we weren’t able to do this because of travel stuff and other tournaments being cancelled,” said Deaton. “I root for any kid from Bay County, especially, unless they are wrestling us, but I’m always for anybody who gets on the mat and spends the whole season and doesn’t quit. That’s the big thing. I don’t care who you wrestle for. If you stuck it out for the whole season, you are somebody. It’s a tough sport to stay in.”

Results:

1.) Ft Walton Beach HS 303.0

2.) Gulf Breeze HS 258.5

3.) Mosley 257.5

4.) Niceville 218.5

5.) South Walton Hs 191.0

6.) Rutherford 181.5

7.) Rocky Bayou Christian School 144.5

8.) Florida 126.0 9 Choctawhatchee 122.5

10.) Tate 116.0

11.) North Bay Haven 105.5

12.) Ft Walton Beach HS B Team 95.5

13.) Arnold 92.5

14.) Bay 85.0

15.) Deane Bozeman School 79.0

16.) Marianna 63.5

17.) Wewahitchka 42.0

18.) Graceville HS 2.0

