Pirates of the Panhandle Toy Expo comes to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first Pirates of the Panhandle Toy Expo came to Panama City Beach this weekend.

Pirates of the Panhandle combines Florida Panhandle Hot Wheels and CAUSEway Car Show to create a car lover’s dream.

Florida Panhandle Hot Wheels is a diecast group that invites people to buy, sell, and trade toy collectibles, while CAUSEway Car Show gives people a chance to bring in their collectible cars for viewing.

CAUSEway Cars officials say they’re donating 100% of the proceeds to the Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Program.

”It makes you feel like a kid. You don’t stress over work. You don’t stress over money. Everybody just has fun. People from all over, different states, different cultures, and everything get together and enjoy life and feel like kids,” event host Tim Pattison said.

The event will continue through Sunday afternoon.

CAUSEway Car Show will have another ‘cruizing for the kids’ event on February 20 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. at The Shrimp Boat, 1201 Beck Avenue, Panama City, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.