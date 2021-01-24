Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few scattered showers across the Panhandle today, but drier conditions are in store for tomorrow.

The clouds will be sticking around for the next several days, with rain chances returning by Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s, with a peak in rain chances on Wednesday. Drier conditions are in store after that, with highs cooling back down into the low to mid 60s.

