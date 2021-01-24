Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few scattered showers across the Panhandle today, but drier conditions are in store for tomorrow.

The clouds will be sticking around for the next several days, with rain chances returning by Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s, with a peak in rain chances on Wednesday. Drier conditions are in store after that, with highs cooling back down into the low to mid 60s.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Friday Morning Forecast