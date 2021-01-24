‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ gives away bunk beds to kids in need

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ is a nationwide organization dedicated to getting kids off the floor and into a warm bed.

“These kids need some beds because they don’t deserve to sleep on the floor,” volunteer Kaleah Hayes said.

Saturday, the Fort Walton, Pensacola, and Tallahassee chapters joined forces to give away 90 bunk beds to families in need.

“This isn’t our community. This is yours. And we want to help,” President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Tallahassee Chapter John Cousins said.

Those who applied to receive a bed drove through Lynn Haven United Methodist Church parking lot for a contact-less pickup.

“I’m actually picking up a bunk bed for my nephew, my sister’s son. I applied for her and they called and we got it out of like 1,100 people applying so it’s a blessing,” Bay County resident Emaleigh Rineahard said.

Locals received bunks, mattresses, pillows, and blankets. They say they’re grateful.

“Well, for him it’s awesome. It’s just another thing that she doesn’t have to worry about, you know,” Rineahard said.

At the end of the day, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Tallahassee Chapter John Cousins said he hopes to achieve one goal. He said, “getting kids off the floor. They’re sleeping on a floor. They’re sleeping on pallets. There’s five kids sleeping on one bed or with their parents.”

They already have their sights set on the next event. The organization is looking for 150 volunteers for their next bunk bed distribution on February 20.

“In a matter of three hours we will be building 55 bunks but we need your help,” Cousins continued.

The giveaway will be at the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church once again.

