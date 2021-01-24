Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we go into work week we will see cloudy skies over the panhandle. We will see dense fog develop for Monday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Monday will be the driest of the first 3 days this week. Rain chances will be at 20% before increasing to 60-70% by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Monday will reach the mid 70s inland and low 70s at the coast. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph.

Once a cold front moves through Wednesday we will see the sun return and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.