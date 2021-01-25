Advertisement

Cigar shop sees increase in sales amid pandemic

Florida Cigar and Tobacco employees have noticed since COVID-19 restrictions have been...
Florida Cigar and Tobacco employees have noticed since COVID-19 restrictions have been partially lifted in Florida, many have turned to cigars as what they believe to be a stress reliever.(WOWT)
By Antonio Reese
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen toilet paper sales go up and gun sales go up as well.

One local shop said cigar sells are on the rise.

Florida Cigar and Tobacco employees have noticed since COVID-19 restrictions have been partially lifted in Florida, many have turned to cigars as what they believe to be a stress reliever.

The store has seen such an increase in business they now have run out of select cigar boxes and are currently awaiting backorders.

“Sales have been expeditiously impacted since June of 2020, we have shown twice the amount of revenue per month since June compared to the previous year on those same months. our year to date is definitely been an indicator sales are up,” said Florida Cigar and Tobacco Owner Carlton Hammond.

Hammond said his shop allows many to come in and have a “man cave” feel for those who seek it. There is an indoor lounge and a snack and coffee bar that allows customers to relax and enjoy like-minded company.

Florida Cigar and Tobacco is located on Back Beach Road and is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francesca's is one of the stores falling victim to slow traffic and is closing their doors.
Pier Park store workers speak out on how business is going amid COVID-19
The driver suffered fatal injuries after hitting a tree.
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Walton County
The Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Panama City Beach is reopening.
Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park to reopen
Bay County health officials answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Bay County Health Department: what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
Pirates of the Panhandle combines Florida Panhandle Hot Wheels and CAUSEway Car Show to create...
Pirates of the Panhandle Toy Expo comes to Panama City Beach

Latest News

The historic Sapp House is located on 3rd Ct. East in Panama City.
Historic building renovated into new event venue
More people resorting to RVs as a safer form of travel.
RV sales soar during the pandemic
Rain chances are on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast