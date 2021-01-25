Cigar shop sees increase in sales amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen toilet paper sales go up and gun sales go up as well.

One local shop said cigar sells are on the rise.

Florida Cigar and Tobacco employees have noticed since COVID-19 restrictions have been partially lifted in Florida, many have turned to cigars as what they believe to be a stress reliever.

The store has seen such an increase in business they now have run out of select cigar boxes and are currently awaiting backorders.

“Sales have been expeditiously impacted since June of 2020, we have shown twice the amount of revenue per month since June compared to the previous year on those same months. our year to date is definitely been an indicator sales are up,” said Florida Cigar and Tobacco Owner Carlton Hammond.

Hammond said his shop allows many to come in and have a “man cave” feel for those who seek it. There is an indoor lounge and a snack and coffee bar that allows customers to relax and enjoy like-minded company.

Florida Cigar and Tobacco is located on Back Beach Road and is open seven days a week.

