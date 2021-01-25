Historic building renovated into new event venue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new venue in Bay County is ready for your next event.

The Sapp House, an iconic historic home in Downtown Panama City, recently received major renovations.

The process to restore this building came after the county considered turning the space into a parking lot.

The county had the first right of refusal; however, allowed private investors to purchase the property and restore it instead.

Through these renovations, the 100-year-old home can now host an array of gatherings and parties.

“Over the past year, we’ve completely repaired and put back the Sapp house I think in a pristine condition. We’ve modernized certain things but tried to keep it fairly charming, what’s new here. new will be the stories, new will be the people gathering here, having their birthday celebrations, having their weddings, having their rehearsal dinners. those will be the new things those will really add to the story of the Sapp house. It’s a 100-year-old home,” said Allan Branch, co-owner of The Sapp House.

For those interested in getting an up-close look at the newly renovated venue, there will be a limited social open house on February 20. For more information, you can visit the venue’s website.

