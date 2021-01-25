Marianna man sentenced to prison for child porn charges

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of receiving, possession, and distributing child pornography.

Last week, Logan Rosborough was sentenced.

“Receiving, possessing, and distributing pornographic images and videos of children are crimes that leave victims with significant, long-lasting trauma and a loss of innocence that cannot be recovered,” U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said. “This behavior is simply intolerable, and in the Northern District of Florida we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to pursue, prosecute, and punish those who engage in these practices.”

In July 2018, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information Rosborough had uploaded 49 pictures containing child pornography to Tumblr, a micro-blogging and social networking website. Deputies said the majority of the female children in the images appeared to be younger than 5-yeard-old, and non of them appeared to be older than 12.

Homeland Security Investigations identified more than 1,500 images and videos of child porn material after searching Rosborough’s cell phone, social media, and electronic storage accounts.

“This child predator thought he could use the anonymity of social media applications to spread vile images without detection,” Micah McCombs, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the HSI Tampa Field Office said. “But thanks to our HSI special agents and our law enforcement partners at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, he will now be held accountable for his crimes.”

Rosborough was charged in July 2019 with one count of receipt of child pornography, one county of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography that a prepubescent minor or a minor who has not attained 12 years of age.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2020.

