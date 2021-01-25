Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar right now under cloudy skies. But we do have some fog developing, largely over Walton and Okaloosa Counties. It’ll be patchy and dense in other spots as well this morning.

Otherwise, we’re waking up fairly pleasant near 60 degrees. A light jacket will do just fine out the door early on. Despite the clouds we’ll still warm up nicely today. Highs should push up to near 70 degrees today as another warm front stretches across the Northern Gulf Coast States.

The warm and moist southerly flow could contain a stray shower today. But there’s only a 10% chance you’ll catch it during the daylight hours today.

We’ll see better rain chances develop into tonight and tomorrow as the low pressure and cold front with this system move through. It’s looking more likely that we’ll need to carry the umbrellas into our Tuesday and Wednesday forecasts.

But once this system passes through by tomorrow afternoon, we’ll be able to put up the rain gear and reach for the warmer jackets! The late week forecast will be a chilly finish with lows returning to the 30s and highs only reaching the upper 50s for Thursday and Friday.

At least it will come with plenty of sunshine!

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in some showery activity for Tuesday and Wednesday before clearing and cooling into the late week.

