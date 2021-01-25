Pensacon rescheduled to May

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Less than a month after announcing they would have to postpone the event, organizers with Pensacon have announced the new dates for the comic convention.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, Pensacon announced the new dates for the event are now May 21-23, 2021. The event is held annually in Pensacola.

New Pensacon 2021 Dates! Our friend JASON DAVID FRANK - Official Fan Page helps us announce our new dates - May 21-23, 2021! Posted by Pensacon on Monday, January 25, 2021

On January 8th, organizers had released a statement saying they did not believe they could safely hold the event on February 26-28.

In that release, organizers said if you already bought tickets, they will automatically transfer to the postponed convention or will transfer to Pensacon 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.