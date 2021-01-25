Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

