Two arrested in connection with weekend shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police say they have arrested a mother and her son in connection with a shooting in Panama City over the weekend.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of Everitt Avenue Saturday. They say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police say Sharmana Garrett was identified as the suspect. Police believe the victim and Garrett had a domestic incident before the shooting.

Garrett was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public.

Police say her son, Lawaun Garrett was also arrested. He’s charged with tampering with evidence.

If you have more information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

