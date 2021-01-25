Advertisement

West Texas Girl Scout and dad build plexiglass shield for cookie season

By Melanie Camacho
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Girl Scouts across America pride themselves on building courage, confidence, character, and making the world a better place.

Jaycee Gutierrez, 9, from Lubbock wanted to do just that by selling cookies behind a plexiglass shield during the pandemic.

She set up her booth on Saturday.

“It keeps us safe from getting COVID-19,” she said.

Jaycee and her dad crafted the homemade safeguard at their house and put it to the test, cutting it and decorating it with remote-controlled lights.

A mask wasn’t enough for this young entrepreneur.

“It’s really fun, and we get to do a lot of fun stuff,” she said about bonding with her dad.

Her customers appreciate the extra safeguard as Jaycee said she hopes to sell more than 1,500 boxes.

