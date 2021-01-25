Advertisement

Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Buy a POWERBALL ticket in Marianna? Better check your numbers.

The Florida Lottery announced six winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million were sold across the state. One of the $1 million tickets was bought in Marianna at the Tomb Thumb located at 3008-A North Jefferson Street.

Florida POWERBALL winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

