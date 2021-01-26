Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.

Breanne Marie Jones, 10 years old, is described as a white female, approximately 3′4″ tall and...
Breanne Marie Jones, 10 years old, is described as a white female, approximately 3′4″ tall and 75 lbs. She has light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoody, red leggings and white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes.(NCMEC)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued as deputies search for a missing girl who was abducted in Sampson County, N.C.

Breanne Marie Jones, 10 years old, is described as a white female, approximately 3′4″ tall and 75 lbs. She has light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoody, red leggings and white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes.

No photos have been released.

Officials say they believe she was abducted by two people, 38-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jones and 32-year-old Christina Renee Edge.

Jonathan Jones is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a cross tattoo on his left cheek and a “Breanne” tattoo on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots.

Edge is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall and 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink and black jacket.

Anyone who sees Breanne, Jonathan Jones or Edge, or who has information about their whereabouts or the abduction, is urged to immediately call the Sampson County Sheriff Office at 910-592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Sharmana Garrett is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and...
Two arrested in connection with weekend shooting
More local hospitals are implementing this life saving treatment to fight COVID-19
More local hospitals are implementing BAM in their facilities for COVID-19 patients
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.
CFO Patronis sends letter to Olympic Committee to consider moving 2021 Olympics to Florida

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by Axiom Space in January 2021 shows, from left, Larry...
1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
LIVE: Biden discusses racial equality agenda; president open to 1.5 million daily vaccine goal
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Senate readies for Trump’s second impeachment trial
NEWSCHANNEL 7'S SAM MARTELLO HAS MORE ON ONE OF THEIR WINTER ATTRACTIONS THAT YOU NEED TO CHECK...
Baytowne on Ice attraction to close for the season