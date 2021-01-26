Advertisement

Baytowne on Ice attraction to close for the season

By WJHG Newsroom and Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January is quickly coming to an end which means some winter activities are about to close for the season. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with more about one attraction visitors need to check out before it’s gone.

At the Village of Baytowne Wharf, you’ll find an odd sight for Florida: A 40-by-60-foot ice rink in an enclosed tent at the event plaza. Baytowne on Ice has been open since October, and time is now running out to lace up your skates and get in on the fun. The attraction closes Monday, February 1st.

The attraction’s hours vary depending on the day of the week. You can check out those times by clicking here. It is $11 for 90 minutes of skating. Skate rentals are $3.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview or call the Village of Baytowne Wharf at (850) 714-7614.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Sharmana Garrett is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and...
Two arrested in connection with weekend shooting
More local hospitals are implementing this life saving treatment to fight COVID-19
More local hospitals are implementing BAM in their facilities for COVID-19 patients
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.
CFO Patronis sends letter to Olympic Committee to consider moving 2021 Olympics to Florida

Latest News

VITA is offering free tax preparation assistance to those who had low to moderate income in 2020.
Local organization offering free tax preparation help
Tripadvisor has placed Panama City Beach as the #2 emerging destination in the world.
Panama City Beach named one of top emerging destination in world
A man is behind bars after a missing juvenile from Texas was discovered in a Panama City motel.
Kidnapping suspect from Texas captured in Panama City
Paul Morello, 51, was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.
Suspect arrested after taking ambulance on joyride