Baytowne on Ice attraction to close for the season

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January is quickly coming to an end which means some winter activities are about to close for the season. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with more about one attraction visitors need to check out before it’s gone.

At the Village of Baytowne Wharf, you’ll find an odd sight for Florida: A 40-by-60-foot ice rink in an enclosed tent at the event plaza. Baytowne on Ice has been open since October, and time is now running out to lace up your skates and get in on the fun. The attraction closes Monday, February 1st.

The attraction’s hours vary depending on the day of the week. You can check out those times by clicking here. It is $11 for 90 minutes of skating. Skate rentals are $3.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview or call the Village of Baytowne Wharf at (850) 714-7614.

