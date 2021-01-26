Advertisement

Baytowne on Ice is closing for the season

This is the 12th year Baytowne Wharf has had the ice rink up as a winter activity.
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January is quickly coming to an end, which means some local winter activities are about to close for the season.

An ice rink has been up and running at Baytowne Wharf since around Halloween, and this Sunday, January 31st, will be its last day open.

Officials say Baytowne on Ice has become a holiday tradition for many families when they visit the area, and the past couple of months had been very busy.

The rink provided a COVID-19 safe way for people to enjoy the winter months in Florida.

“We are spraying all touch surfaces down with a 24-hour disinfectant,” Baytowne Wharf Events Manager Leighann Elliott said. “The ice rink is pretty big in here, it is a 40x60 ice rink made from real ice. If it’s a nice day we can open up the sides, we also have limited occupancy in the ice rink as well.”

If you aren’t able to make it to the rink before January 31st, Baytowne Wharf does have some other exciting events coming up, like the Mardi Gras Parade and the Sandestin Gumbo Festival.

