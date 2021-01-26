Advertisement

Beach Activities Ordinance in Walton County gets changes

The Beach Activities Ordinance was discussed at the Tuesday Walton County Commission meeting.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Commissioners have approved parts of the amended Beach Activities Ordinance.

One of the changes will be to beach vending on residences.

A motion passed 3 - 2 to make it a violation of the land development code to have beach vending that is open to the public on residentially zoned land.

There will also be an app developed for people to purchase beach vending items.

The managed vendor program will also be expanded to neighborhood beach accesses that have 100 linear feet or more of beach, and prohibit them on neighborhood accesses with less than 100 linear feet of beach.

There will be a public hearing to discuss more changes February 16th at 9 a.m. at the South Walton Courthouse Annex.

More information on the beach activities ordinance can be found here.

