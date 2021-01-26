CFO thinks Florida could host a successful 2021 Olympics if moved from Japan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants the Olympic Committee to consider moving the 2021 Olympics to Florida.

In a letter released by Patronis Monday, he writes that media reports say leaders in Japan have “privately” concluded they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place. Last week, CNN spoke with the Committee, which said in a statement the rumors of the games being canceled are quote “categorically untrue.” Still, just in case it turns out Japan is pulling out, Patronis said we should be promoting Florida to help show off the value and opportunities our state has to offer.

“Part of it is what Florida has to offer. 75% of the revenue in the state already comes from tourism. We’re wired to do business that way to cater to the outside visitor,” said Patronis.

Patronis said he’s already looking at different venues in Miami, Tampa and Orlando, knowing they could be the most accommodating. He adds he’s looking at these places because of their airports, proximity to major universities that have major infrastructures already in place, and hotels. Patronis said seeing Miami pull off a successful Super Bowl last year and Tampa getting ready to host the Super Bowl this year furthers why he thinks one of these cities could easily host the Olympics.

“A pretty significant event would typically handle hundreds of thousands of people, but the stadium itself will only be at about 25,000. So if we can do the Super Bowl safely, we can do the Olympics safely,” said Patronis.

Patronis said they have business models showing how they would host the Olympics in a safe manner, taking precautions against COVID-19. He adds this would not just help boost the economy, but would bring worldwide exposure showing what Florida has to offer. His full letter is attached below:

January 25, 2021

Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President

Château de Vidy

Case Postale 356

1001 Lausanne

Switzerland

Dear President Bach,

I am writing to you as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the State of Florida. As a member of the Florida Cabinet, I sit on the Enterprise Florida Inc. Board of Directors, which is our state’s business development unit. Today, I am writing to encourage you to consider relocating the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan to the United States of America, and more specifically to Florida.

With media reports of leaders in Japan “privately” concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State. I would welcome the opportunity to pitch Florida and help you make the right contacts to get this done.

Prior to the pandemic, Florida was welcoming 900 people per day to our state, and in the past few years overtook the State of New York for total population. When most of the major states were shutting down their economies, we were fortunate enough to have a Governor that recognized the important balance of fighting the virus with keeping the economy open. Moreover, Governor DeSantis has partnered with the private sector to rapidly distribute vaccines to our most vulnerable populations. Unlike other states, when the COVID-19 vaccine comes to Florida it doesn’t just sit on the shelf wrapped in government red tape; it moves fast to protect our communities.

The State of Florida has successfully allowed sports to take place during the pandemic. When most states shut down their sporting events, the city of Jacksonville hosted the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the UFC) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) set up the “bubble” to hold games in Orlando. Moreover, during football season the National Football League (NFL) and college teams were able to compete on Florida soil. Additionally, our international tourist destinations, like Disney parks have been open and operating safely in Florida for some time. In fact, Disney serves as an incredible model for how to run a complex organization in the midst of COVID-19.

As a tourism state, Florida welcomed 131 million tourists in 2019. Our state has ample hotel capacity and well-maintained transportation networks to accommodate the kind of infrastructure required for a major undertaking of this sort. Florida has 20 commercial airports, 31 urban transit systems, 12 major universities that have existing sporting facilities – and we have world-renowned health care facilities in each of our regions. I think most importantly, however, we have a state with leaders who are willing to get this done.

Although I write to you in a professional capacity, I should also add that I am a father of two boys who love sports, and the idea of canceling the Olympics when there have been so many athletes who have worked so hard for this opportunity is a tough pill to swallow. I’ve always believed that sports and competition makes our world a better place, and these athletes demonstrate to children around the world that when you work hard, and put your mind to something, anything is possible.

Whatever precautions are required let’s figure it out and get it done. Please contact my office at 850-413-4900 to schedule a meeting.

Sincerely,

Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer

