Crestview man charged in connection with Holmes County shooting

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man is facing charges after Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies say he shot into a camper.

Deputies say they responded to the home to the scene on Highway 2 last week. They say there were multiple shell casings outside the home, as well as bullet holes and fragments lodged inside the camper.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators say Christopher Arnett, 49, was identified as a suspect. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to find Arnett and arrested him on unrelated charges.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to interview him about the shooting. They say he is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, but more charges could come.

