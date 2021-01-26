GC head coach Cayla Petree pleased with her team’s opener, works to add one more game before Conference slate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is safe to say it was a rather good weekend of play for the Panhandle Conference teams, with the league’s men’s teams now a combined 6-1 after their opening round of play. And the league’s women’s teams a perfect 4-0 after their openers.

That includes the opening win for coach Cayla Petree and her Lady Commodores Saturday afternoon. That a lopsided 106-51 victory over visiting Jacksonville.

Gulf Coast shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor over the course of this game, and really blowing things open by holding Jacksonville to just four second quarter points. So a 49-23 halftime lead, that allowed the Commodores to get every player on the floor for some minutes. All in all a great way to start says coach Petree, I caught up with her Monday afternoon via Zoom.

“I was just really pleased with everyone’s effort, it was a great team win.” coach Petree told me. “You know the score got a little lopsided but we were able to do some things offensively. You know we hadn’t played against anybody other than Jones County (exhibition) all year long. Everybody played, everybody played good minutes. I think everybody scored, I know everybody scored. So that was good, share the basketball. I think we had 22 assists on 40 baskets, so that’s always good.”

As it happened, Gulf Coast saw two of its three non-conference games leading into Panhandle play wiped away because of COVID issues at other schools. So the coach went to work on the phone and found her team one more game before opening up league play next Wednesday against Chipola.

“This (Monday) morning I was able to add Central Georgia Tech, we’re gonna have a road game on Friday. We’re going to go up to Macon. You know we lost those two games with Florida Southwestern and Hillsborough due to COVID concerns. That’s our final tune up. They’re obviously very athletic. They have a lot of full court pressure, kind of similar to how Chipola will play. So it will be good to get that kind of look.”

