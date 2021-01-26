Keystone XL Pipeline cancellation may affect local jobs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - President Joe Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office last week, affecting the contract local Berg Pipe had with the pipeline.

The Associated Press reported the pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Keystone XL President Richard Prior said in the article more than 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in the following weeks. Other reports indicate it could be much higher.

State Representative Jay Trumbull said it’s unfortunate one person has the ability to affect so many jobs.

“Whether that’s the pipeline or the border wall, or whatever else it may be and we see that not just with the President, but from agencies that will enact policies that are detrimental to people’s life,” said Trumbull.

Trumbull said it’s part of his job to make decisions that will bolster the economy and create more jobs, rather than enact policies that take jobs away. He adds as far as Berg Pipe is concerned, he doesn’t know how many, if any, jobs were lost due to the Keystone XL Pipeline being halted.

“I mean I think there’s a trickle down effect with any of these policies that are enacted. You know if just one person loses their job, there’s a trickle down effect for them and their family,” said Trumbull.

Trumbull said Bay County is seeing growth after bouncing back from the pandemic and Hurricane Michael. He adds he believes it’s important to remember this and keep working towards creating more job opportunities.

We reached out to Berg Pipe officials for comment, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.