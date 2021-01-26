Kidnapping suspect from Texas captured in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A man is behind bars after a missing juvenile from Texas was discovered in a Panama City motel.

The Panama City Police Department says that officers arrived on scene in the early morning hours of Monday, January 25, where they discovered the juvenile in need of medical attention. During their investigation, officers learned that the juvenile had been robbed and kidnapped in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 24 by Roaim Shaikh, 23, of Harris County, Texas.

Officers say the juvenile was then brought to Panama City where she sustained further physical and sexual abuse. They say it was also learned that the suspect and the victim were acquainted with each other and that this was not an incident of random violence.

Shaikh was arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.