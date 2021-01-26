Advertisement

Local organization offering free tax preparation help

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Filing taxes can be a difficult and confusing process, and the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to make it even more difficult for some. Luckily, one organization is offering some help.

VITA is offering free tax preparation assistance to those who had low to moderate income in 2020. Those services kick off this week at the Glenwood Community Center on East 9th Court and will be available based on volunteer availability Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ken McVay, Communications Director of the United Way of Northwest Florida, says that you must have a valid form of photo ID and social security cards for all filers. For those wanting to utilize direct deposit, bank account information will also need to be provided.

McVay also says there have been changes to the preparation process including that everyone must wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing. He says filers will drop off their tax documents, which will then be scanned and returned at the site. Preparers will then contact them when the taxes are completed or if they have questions.

For more information call the United Way of Northwest Florida at (850) 348-9077.

