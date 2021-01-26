Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect for much more active weather over the next couple days here in the panhandle. For tonight it will be very humid w/some fog developing and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Storms become more likely Tuesday w/highs in the middle 70s. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. We will see a brief break in the rain Tuesday night before a final round of rain moves through during the first 1/2 of the day Wednesday. Expect cooler and sunnier weather Thursday and Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store
Pirates of the Panhandle combines Florida Panhandle Hot Wheels and CAUSEway Car Show to create...
Pirates of the Panhandle Toy Expo comes to Panama City Beach
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
The driver suffered fatal injuries after hitting a tree.
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Walton County
An app could be one solution to beach vending issues in Walton County.
Beach Activities Ordinance changes and recommendations to be discussed

Latest News

Stormy weather moves into the panhandle Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's Satellite and Radar imagery.
Monday Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast