More local hospitals are implementing BAM in their facilities for COVID-19 patients

More local hospitals are implementing this life saving treatment to fight COVID-19(UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The drug Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment that helps block coronavirus from entering a cell. It is for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“Early intervention with monoclonal antibodies with “bambam” is saving lives, keeping people out of the hospitals, keeping this entire county safe,” Jackson Hospital Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Jesse Roberts said.

Jackson Hospital in Marianna started implementing this medical technology in their facilities before Thanksgiving and now more local hospitals are starting to use it as well. Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center’s first patient received their BAM treatment just last week.

”As we used this we were finding out that this was way better than the data we are reading and now they are saying the same thing, oh yea this is 80% successful this is really good. So now you see a rush for a lot of other places to do this which is fantastic in reducing the coronavirus cases inside of the hospital,” Roberts said.

And employees at Jackson Hospital said implementing BAM has been one of the best things they have done for their COVID-19 patients.

A patient does need a referral from their physician because there are certain criteria you have to meet to receive the treatment.

”If you’re not over 65, which is one of the major risk factors, then you have to meet certain things, diabetes, renal disease, hypertension these are all things that play a part in meeting the criteria, but your primary care physician they will tell you if you meet that criteria.”

