Advertisement

No-fly list: Southwest last to ban emotional-support animals

In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's...
In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's Midway Airport as another lands. Airfares are up and headed higher in summer 2012.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Emotional-support animals are no longer free to roam about the cabin on Southwest Airlines either.

The airline said Monday that it will let passengers bring trained service dogs in the cabin, but starting March 1, emotional-support animals are out.

The airline says anyone who wants to bring a dog or cat on board after that will have to pay a fee and keep the animal in a carrier under a seat.

Other airlines have made similar changes in their animal policies.

The Transportation Department says airlines don’t have to let passengers bring an animal on board for free by claiming it provides emotional support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store
Pirates of the Panhandle combines Florida Panhandle Hot Wheels and CAUSEway Car Show to create...
Pirates of the Panhandle Toy Expo comes to Panama City Beach
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
The driver suffered fatal injuries after hitting a tree.
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Walton County
An app could be one solution to beach vending issues in Walton County.
Beach Activities Ordinance changes and recommendations to be discussed

Latest News

Officials said they’re following CDC guidelines when it comes to quarantining and contract...
Bay District Schools students quarantining multiple times
More local hospitals are implementing this life saving treatment to fight COVID-19
More local hospitals are implementing BAM in their facilities for COVID-19 patients
President Joe Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend.
Pets are back: Biden’s 2 dogs settle in at White House
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP