Panama City Beach named one of top emerging destinations in world

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Studies have called Panama City Beach one the hot spots for vacations in the United States and one of the best beaches, but now it’s being called one of the best in the world.

Tripadvisor has placed Panama City Beach as the #2 emerging destination in the world.

Tripadvisor spokespeople say the “emerging destinations” rank the under-the-radar destinations travelers have been “saving” on Tripadvisor while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top 10 destinations are:

1. Martinique

2. Panama City Beach, FL

3. Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil

4. Holbox Island, Mexico

5. St. Ives, United Kingdom

6. Mazatlan, Mexico

7. Colorado Springs, CO

8. Shoalhaven, Australia

9. Wroclaw, Poland

10. Mudgee, Astralia

