Panama City Commission approves zoning changes at the Panama City Mall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday morning, the Panama City Commission voted to approve a change of zoning at the Panama City Mall.

Before, the mall was strictly for retail. Now with the change of zoning, it allows for housing development around the edges of the mall.

Officials say the last few years, this 67-acre property has only been partially used and in need of a bit of a face lift.

The city has not been given an exact date of when this project will start, but officials are excited for how this will benefit the area.

“It’ll be an attraction because when they update the mall itself, you have the ability to attract more people coming and shopping there,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Right now, it’s kind of limited, kind of dated, it’s been there for a while. Something new, fresh, and exciting always brings more people.”

Officials hope this new addition will give the mall the update that it’s been needing for years now.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.