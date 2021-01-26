Advertisement

Panama City Commission approves zoning changes at the Panama City Mall

Officials say they are excited for how this will benefit the area.
Officials say they are excited for how this will benefit the area.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday morning, the Panama City Commission voted to approve a change of zoning at the Panama City Mall.

Before, the mall was strictly for retail. Now with the change of zoning, it allows for housing development around the edges of the mall.

Officials say the last few years, this 67-acre property has only been partially used and in need of a bit of a face lift.

The city has not been given an exact date of when this project will start, but officials are excited for how this will benefit the area.

“It’ll be an attraction because when they update the mall itself, you have the ability to attract more people coming and shopping there,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Right now, it’s kind of limited, kind of dated, it’s been there for a while. Something new, fresh, and exciting always brings more people.”

Officials hope this new addition will give the mall the update that it’s been needing for years now.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Sharmana Garrett is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and...
Two arrested in connection with weekend shooting
More local hospitals are implementing this life saving treatment to fight COVID-19
More local hospitals are implementing BAM in their facilities for COVID-19 patients
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.
CFO Patronis sends letter to Olympic Committee to consider moving 2021 Olympics to Florida

Latest News

This is the 12th year Baytowne Wharf has had the ice rink up as a winter activity.
Baytowne on Ice is closing for the season
Representative Jason Shoaf announced on his Facebook page he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Representative Jason Shoaf tests positive for COVID-19
Christopher Arnett is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Crestview man charged in connection with Holmes County shooting
NEWSCHANNEL 7'S SAM MARTELLO HAS MORE ON ONE OF THEIR WINTER ATTRACTIONS THAT YOU NEED TO CHECK...
Baytowne on Ice attraction to close for the season