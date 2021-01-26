Representative Jason Shoaf tests positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida Representative for our area has tested positive for COVID-19.

Representative Jason Shoaf made the announcement on his Facebook page.

I tested positive for Covid this weekend, and I have notified local health officials. For the safety and health of my... Posted by Jason Shoaf for Florida House District 7 on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Shoaf is Republican who serves in the Florida House of Representatives for District 7. Part of his district covers Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf and Franklin Counties. He was elected to the position in June 2019.

