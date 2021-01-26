Representative Jason Shoaf tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida Representative for our area has tested positive for COVID-19.
Representative Jason Shoaf made the announcement on his Facebook page.
Shoaf is Republican who serves in the Florida House of Representatives for District 7. Part of his district covers Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf and Franklin Counties. He was elected to the position in June 2019.
