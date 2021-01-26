Suspect arrested after taking ambulance on joyride

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A man is behind bars after police say he took an ambulance on a joyride Monday afternoon.

The Panama City Police Department says they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. regarding the theft of a Gulf County EMS ambulance from Bay Medical Sacred Heart.

Through investigative leads, Paul Morello, 51, was identified as a suspect. Police say both Morello and the ambulance were located a short time later in Springfield. He was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.

PCPD would like to thank the cooperative efforts of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department for their assistance.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.