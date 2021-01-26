There is free tax preparation at the Glenwood Community Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The United Way of Northwest Florida and the IRS have partnered together for another year to help the community during tax season.

“We’re able to offer free income tax assistance program here through VITA,” said Communications Director for United Way of Northwest Florida Ken McVay. “We’re very thankful we have volunteers that are able to prepare taxes for the general public.”

Officials say the process is a simple and quick one.

This year, there is no cap on the income bracket to qualify for the assistance.

All you need to do is show up at the Glenwood Community Center with a photo ID, your social security card, and your tax documents.

“You’ll come in and fill out an in-take form,” said McVay. “Once it’s your turn you’ll go to the preparer and they’ll verify your identification. They’ll scan your documents. It’ll literally take you longer to fill out the in-take form than for us to scan your documents in.”

This year especially, it’s important to know which moneys you can or cannot be taxed on.

“The stimulus money is not taxable, so you don’t have to worry about that,” said Site Coordinator Carol Jones. “CARES Act money is not taxable.”

Filing your taxes can actually help you secure stimulus money if you did not receive it the last two times.

“If you did not get the money in the first round in April or in the second round now, there’s a question on the software that asks if you’ve gotten that money,” said Jones. “If you have not, that will be a part of your tax return.”

It is a different story for unemployment income.

“You do have to pay taxes on your unemployment, no matter how you get it or for what reason,” said Jones.

Tax preparation volunteers will be available at the Glenwood Community Center every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will last until taxes are due on April 15th.

To have VITA prepare your taxes virtually, email VITApcfl@outlook.com.

You can also file your own taxes for free using MyFreeTaxes.com.

For a tax representative, call 855-698-9435.

