Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite and radar this morning with scattered showers and some thunderstorms. We’ll see these passing through largely hit or miss for the first few hours this morning. But they’ll become a lot more likely, especially along and or just north of Hwy231 throughout much of the day today. So lets be sure to rain gear up as we head out the door this morning.

You won’t need a heavy rain jacket, just a light one to go with the umbrellas as temperatures are fairly mild. Most are getting the day started around the upper 60s near 70 degrees! Temperatures for the coast will largely float around the low 70s throughout the day while inland areas may reach up to the mid 70s.

The first of two cold fronts that we’ll see this week is posted up just to our northwest creating lift in a warm and moisture rich environment. A recipe for shower and storm development and both fronts will create unsettled conditions from today on into tomorrow.

The first front brings storms largely along or north of Hwy231 today where some heavy rains will be possible due to storms training over the same location through much of the day. It’s possible for areas along Hwy231 or within 20mi north of the highway to see the storms continue to move in from the Gulf and head toward the northeast producing up to 1-3″ of rain. Meanwhile, others outside of this swath only see a few scattered storms producing up to a quarter to a half of an inch.

We’ll see this first front slide to the northeast as the second front moves in for tonight and tomorrow bringing another round of scattered showers for all. The second front should slide out east by the midday tomorrow and we’ll be rain free for the rest of the week and on to a wintry chill!

Bottom Line...

For today, showers and storms are likely especially for some around Hwy231 throughout the day. Highs today remain around the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us a bit unsettled for tonight and tomorrow morning before we clear out and cool off into Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Sharmana Garrett is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and...
Two arrested in connection with weekend shooting
More local hospitals are implementing this life saving treatment to fight COVID-19
More local hospitals are implementing BAM in their facilities for COVID-19 patients
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.
CFO Patronis sends letter to Olympic Committee to consider moving 2021 Olympics to Florida

Latest News

Stormy weather moves into the panhandle Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Stormy weather moves into the panhandle Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's Satellite and Radar imagery.
Monday Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast