Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite and radar this morning with scattered showers and some thunderstorms. We’ll see these passing through largely hit or miss for the first few hours this morning. But they’ll become a lot more likely, especially along and or just north of Hwy231 throughout much of the day today. So lets be sure to rain gear up as we head out the door this morning.

You won’t need a heavy rain jacket, just a light one to go with the umbrellas as temperatures are fairly mild. Most are getting the day started around the upper 60s near 70 degrees! Temperatures for the coast will largely float around the low 70s throughout the day while inland areas may reach up to the mid 70s.

The first of two cold fronts that we’ll see this week is posted up just to our northwest creating lift in a warm and moisture rich environment. A recipe for shower and storm development and both fronts will create unsettled conditions from today on into tomorrow.

The first front brings storms largely along or north of Hwy231 today where some heavy rains will be possible due to storms training over the same location through much of the day. It’s possible for areas along Hwy231 or within 20mi north of the highway to see the storms continue to move in from the Gulf and head toward the northeast producing up to 1-3″ of rain. Meanwhile, others outside of this swath only see a few scattered storms producing up to a quarter to a half of an inch.

We’ll see this first front slide to the northeast as the second front moves in for tonight and tomorrow bringing another round of scattered showers for all. The second front should slide out east by the midday tomorrow and we’ll be rain free for the rest of the week and on to a wintry chill!

Bottom Line...

For today, showers and storms are likely especially for some around Hwy231 throughout the day. Highs today remain around the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us a bit unsettled for tonight and tomorrow morning before we clear out and cool off into Thursday and Friday.

