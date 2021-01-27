Panama City Beach named one of the top emerging destinations in the world

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tripadvisor released its annual Traveler’s Choice Best of Best Awards for destinations, and Panama City Beach is #2 on a list of Top Emerging Destinations in the world.

“It just goes to show we have amazing loyal visitors and our residents. And Panama City Beach is just a great place to visit,” Public Relations Manager for Visit Panama City Beach Lacee Rudd said.

This award showcases not only spots with the greatest increasing attention, but also the places people say they want to visit most after many were stuck at home this past year.

“Those loyal visitors that continue to come year after year and spread the word that Panama City Beach is an amazing destination has resulted in tremendous growth in our area,” Rudd said.

Panama City Beach is known for its white sand beaches, turquoise water, and abundant wildlife. But the city also offers some unique experiences you can’t find at many other places.

Gulf World Marine Park is one of Panama City Beach’s top tourism spots, bringing in around 150,000 people a year. Guests are invited to learn about our ocean life and even check off some bucket list items.

“Swimming with dolphins, or meeting a penguin, or meeting a harbor seal is on some of those bucket lists sometimes, so it’s just an added attraction for our area,” Gulf World Marine Park General Manager Pamela George said.

George also said she’s thrilled to have Panama City Beach recognized on such a large scale.

“Very exciting for our area. We’re looking forward to a lot of new visitors coming to the area and finding out about us,” she said.

On Tripadvisor’s list of emerging destinations, the Caribbean Island of Martinique came in at #1. The only other American Destination in the Top 10 was Colorado Springs, that came in at #7.

