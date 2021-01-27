Advertisement

Panama City Beach named one of the top emerging destinations in the world

Tripadvisor released its annual Traveler’s Choice Best of Best Awards for destinations, and...
Tripadvisor released its annual Traveler’s Choice Best of Best Awards for destinations, and Panama City Beach is #2 on a list of Top Emerging Destinations in the world.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tripadvisor released its annual Traveler’s Choice Best of Best Awards for destinations, and Panama City Beach is #2 on a list of Top Emerging Destinations in the world.

“It just goes to show we have amazing loyal visitors and our residents. And Panama City Beach is just a great place to visit,” Public Relations Manager for Visit Panama City Beach Lacee Rudd said.

This award showcases not only spots with the greatest increasing attention, but also the places people say they want to visit most after many were stuck at home this past year.

“Those loyal visitors that continue to come year after year and spread the word that Panama City Beach is an amazing destination has resulted in tremendous growth in our area,” Rudd said.

Panama City Beach is known for its white sand beaches, turquoise water, and abundant wildlife. But the city also offers some unique experiences you can’t find at many other places.

Gulf World Marine Park is one of Panama City Beach’s top tourism spots, bringing in around 150,000 people a year. Guests are invited to learn about our ocean life and even check off some bucket list items.

“Swimming with dolphins, or meeting a penguin, or meeting a harbor seal is on some of those bucket lists sometimes, so it’s just an added attraction for our area,” Gulf World Marine Park General Manager Pamela George said.

George also said she’s thrilled to have Panama City Beach recognized on such a large scale.

“Very exciting for our area. We’re looking forward to a lot of new visitors coming to the area and finding out about us,” she said.

On Tripadvisor’s list of emerging destinations, the Caribbean Island of Martinique came in at #1. The only other American Destination in the Top 10 was Colorado Springs, that came in at #7.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ticket sold in Marianna is worth $1 million in winnings.
Winning POWERBALL ticket sold at Marianna convenience store
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Sharmana Garrett is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and...
Two arrested in connection with weekend shooting
More local hospitals are implementing this life saving treatment to fight COVID-19
More local hospitals are implementing BAM in their facilities for COVID-19 patients
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.
CFO Patronis sends letter to Olympic Committee to consider moving 2021 Olympics to Florida

Latest News

One more round of rain before cooler weather returns.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
One more round of rain before cooler weather returns.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
The Beach Activities Ordinance was discussed at the Tuesday Walton County Commission meeting.
Beach Activities Ordinance in Walton County gets changes
This is the 12th year Baytowne Wharf has had the ice rink up as a winter activity.
Baytowne on Ice is closing for the season