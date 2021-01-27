Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

We have one more round of rain left
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some parts of the panhandle have seen over 5″ of rain Tuesday and we are not done with the rain yet! That being said, the rain from here on out will be more spotty and won’t be as heavy. For tonight we will see a brief lull in the rain before chances increase overnight into Wednesday morning. Expect patchy dense fog w/lows in the 60s and a 60% chance of rain. The rain continues into the daylight hours Wednesday w/a 50% chance of rain. We will see some sun by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 70s. Winds will be W/SW at 10-15 mph. The winds turn Northwest Wednesday night allowing for colder weather to return. Lows by Thursday AM will be near 40 with highs Thursday only in the upper 50s.

